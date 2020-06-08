Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

