Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 2,335.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of SNAP opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.76. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. Snap’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $159,062.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 39,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $376,915.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,593,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,087,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,218,023 shares of company stock valued at $121,923,192.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

