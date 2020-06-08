Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after purchasing an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $177.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.16. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

