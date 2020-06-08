Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 373 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.

ZS opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 0.72. Zscaler Inc has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $112.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,275,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at $887,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,936 shares of company stock worth $30,733,172 over the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.