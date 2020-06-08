Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,811 Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

