Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

