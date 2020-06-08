Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cintas by 48,100.0% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,027,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.27.

CTAS opened at $286.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

