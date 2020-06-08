SpartanNash Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SpartanNash in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPTN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $760.36 million, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 91,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 125,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 174,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.