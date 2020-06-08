SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,921,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 211,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.