SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $158.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $124.88 and a twelve month high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

