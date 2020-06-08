Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $184.28 on Thursday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $196.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of -119.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

