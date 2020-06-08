Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

NYSE:SPT opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,694,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 55.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 304,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.