Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.88.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $146.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.51. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

