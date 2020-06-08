Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $159.00 at Deutsche Bank

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.88.

SWK opened at $146.64 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

