StarTek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect StarTek to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). StarTek had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. On average, analysts expect StarTek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SRT stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

