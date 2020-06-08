State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.17% of Patterson Companies worth $46,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 57,808 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.