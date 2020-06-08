State Street Corp Buys 96,142 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,181,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,142 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.42% of AlarmCom worth $45,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,324,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,888,000 after purchasing an additional 254,276 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlarmCom by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,330,000 after purchasing an additional 217,967 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AlarmCom by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,189,000 after buying an additional 155,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AlarmCom news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $233,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,385.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,702,269 shares of company stock worth $267,809,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

