State Street Corp Sells 5,156 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Freshpet worth $45,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $87.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

