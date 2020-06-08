Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $4,522,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.32 per share, for a total transaction of $198,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,649 shares in the company, valued at $546,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

