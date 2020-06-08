Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,192 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $85,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,544,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stericycle by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 481,300 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

