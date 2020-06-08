Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $19,625,000 and have sold 315,890 shares worth $6,938,605. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

