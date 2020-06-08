Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stratasys in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Stratasys stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.56. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 347.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $146,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

