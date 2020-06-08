Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,814,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 177.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $141.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

