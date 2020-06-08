SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valvoline in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

NYSE VVV opened at $19.61 on Monday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.02 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after purchasing an additional 171,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 806,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 848.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,316,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valvoline by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Valvoline by 24.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 848,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

