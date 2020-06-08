Swiss National Bank Has $1.29 Million Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Limelight Networks worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75,419 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,388,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,444,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,262,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $105,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Peterschmidt sold 29,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $198,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,623.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,394 shares of company stock worth $1,984,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

