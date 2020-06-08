Swiss National Bank Has $1.29 Million Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of American Finance Trust worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Finance Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFIN. TheStreet lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on American Finance Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

