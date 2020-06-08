Swiss National Bank Has $1.30 Million Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Weis Markets worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 1,049.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $985.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.