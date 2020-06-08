Swiss National Bank Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $42,693,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 4,358,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,123,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,789,000 after buying an additional 2,255,511 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,698,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,885,000 after buying an additional 1,602,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 45.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,548,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFA shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. MFA FINL INC/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

