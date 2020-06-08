Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Talos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

