Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $26.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.89.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.23. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.