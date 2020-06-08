Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Taubman Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

