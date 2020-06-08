Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $15,011.10 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Michelle Bucaria sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $15,011.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $411,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $161.65 on Monday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $203.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

