Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

TTEK opened at $84.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

