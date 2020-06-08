Thomas White International Ltd. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. China International Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.