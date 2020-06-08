Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $105.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.90.

NYSE:THO opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $103.99.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

