Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.68. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,279 shares in the company, valued at $343,724.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 86,043 shares of company stock worth $349,166 over the last three months. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 3,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

