Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given Hold Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $7.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 million, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 498,750 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,685,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 214,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

