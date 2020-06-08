Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Raised to $7.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.23). Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $77.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 86,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,166. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

