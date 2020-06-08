TOP (TOP) Price Up 35.7% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, TOP has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $758,632.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.01969795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00044936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00120489 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

