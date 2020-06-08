Toro Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:TTC)

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) – Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toro in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Toro’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE:TTC opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 84,404 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.