Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 39,454 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,415.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,785 shares of company stock worth $1,003,248. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $68.81 on Monday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

