Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 24,617 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,083.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $42.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

