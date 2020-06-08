Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NRG Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 297,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NRG Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.