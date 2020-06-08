Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of F5 Networks worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks stock opened at $145.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,317 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $174,054.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 5,040 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $666,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

