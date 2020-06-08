Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,074 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after buying an additional 687,213 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth $10,426,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,121,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,072,000 after buying an additional 6,295,862 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KL opened at $38.17 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

