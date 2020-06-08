Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,948 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $4,537,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $49,594,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $51.06 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

