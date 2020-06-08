Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,087,000 after acquiring an additional 618,457 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 589,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

