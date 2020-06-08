Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,133 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in News by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in News by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in News by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $12.96 on Monday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. News has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

