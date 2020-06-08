Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $498,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $768,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $81.34 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

