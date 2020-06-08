Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of United Continental worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 1,349.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 948,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in United Continental by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after buying an additional 260,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.41 on Monday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United Continental in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Continental to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.